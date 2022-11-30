Stewart Rhodes The leader of the far-right group in the United States, Stuart Rhodes, was convicted of an “incitement plot” to attack Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. CNN reported. The conviction is a victory for the US Department of Justice, which has always maintained that the attack on the Capitol was more than a political protest spiraling out of control, but rather a violent attack on the seat of American democracy and an attempt to preserve it. Joe Biden is staying away from the White House by any means possible.

Another member of the Oath Keepers, Kelly Meggs, was also found guilty of sedition conspiracy while the other three defendants were acquitted of the same charge. The conviction carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

The verdict concluded from a trial that lasted nearly two months, and five members of the far-right group were the first to end up in prison among some 800 people accused of perpetrating the January 6 uprising. The US Department of Justice said Rhodes and the Oath Keepers “developed a plan for armed insurrection, to conspire to oppose the Government of the United States by force.” The defendants’ defense criticized the verdict and described the trial as “a political act by the Biden administration against supporters of his predecessor, Donald Trump.”

“Obviously we’re disappointed, but I think they’ve guaranteed us a fair trial. The government has done a good job,” said James Lee Bright, one of Rhodes’ attorneys. “I believe,” added the counsel, “that the verdict would have been fundamentally different” if the trial had taken place outside Washington, the city in which the rebellion took place. However, the lawyer explained that he had “absolute respect” for the prosecutors at the Ministry of Justice and for the trial judge, Amit Mehta. The appeal was announced by advocate for the convicted defendants, Kenneth Harrelson. “Harrelson is a good man, – said his lawyer, Bradford Gere, – my client was on Capitol Hill for only 17 minutes and never thought of disrupting congressional activity” to announce the victory of the new President of the United States, Joe Biden. Harrelson and two other Supremacy members were convicted of obstruction of Congress