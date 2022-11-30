Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion: We tried it, here’s everything you need to know

Now this Final Fantasy VII Remake is a reality, and that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is getting closer and closer, it was only a matter of time before Square Enix got back to work on Crisis Core, but Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion We’re Testing For a few days, it wasn’t a lazy remake, but it wasn’t even a real remake.

of complex metaseries known as Compilation of Final Fantasy VIICrisis Core is the game that holds a special place in the hearts of fans, if only because it is definitely the best. And to say it shouldn’t even have been there: Director Hajime Tabata was tasked with converting the pre-Crisis mediocrity from mobile to PSP, but in the end it was decided to use every resource in developing a prequel focused on the backstory Kazushige Nojima and Tetsuya Nomura imagined, but they They didn’t fit into the complex narrative of Final Fantasy VII.

What does the new version have to do with it?



Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion Zack now looks like the Remake version

It’s a hard question to answer without expecting anything for those who’ve never played Final Fantasy VII, Remake, or Crisis Core itself, but we’ll try anyway, knowing that we haven’t completed this Reunion yet and we don’t know if we’ll do with some surprises after it’s over. Credits, but we can’t tell you the same thing anyway because Square Enix, rightly, wants the game to be a surprise also and above all for those who have only come close to Final Fantasy VII in recent years.

Laughs and jokes, Final Fantasy VII has just turned 25, and although it’s been revived time and time again, it’s made inroads in recent generations with its much-talked-about remake. Believe it or not, there are gamers who still don’t. I don’t know how the story is from 1997, and who may never know because the remake changed it, taking a path of its own that would continue into the next part of what is now a trilogy.

Crisis Core, however, is still the background to that story, a starting point that went when it was originally published to expand the world of Final Fantasy VII, but now could greatly influence the Remake Trilogy with characters and subplots it was until a few years ago. It seems that she is destined to remain confined to the assembly forever. This story, however, has not changed one iota. Just as Kitase promised in a recent interview, Square Enix hasn’t touched on the Crisis Core story, which plays out exactly as it originally did.

For us Italians, there is a bit of a difference, because Reunion employs a All new adaptationis assumed to be based on texts Japanese instead of English, which is often the case lately. It is noted that there are discrepancies between the spoken English translation and the Italian translation, which in any case seemed smoother and cleaner than the 2008 translation.



Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion It is now possible to interrupt some enemy attacks

However, it is possible to set a file Japanese voice actingUnderstandably, Square Enix took the trouble of doubling down on the entire game, giving a new voice to the common NPCs we’ll meet and to those dialogues that aren’t recited in the PSP version. The Japanese developer was involved in everything new actors – Japanese and American – called it Final Fantasy VII Remake who we assume call it Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, just to maintain a sense of continuity within the project. After all, playing Crisis Core now, between Remake and Rebirth, Yoshinori Kitase said, will help fans old and new have a better understanding of some aspects of the unpublished story that will unfold in the second volume of the trilogy, though the prequel still entirely contains story. and playable by itself.

And this is always the case in continuity The graphics have also been revised, which we will return to in the review. We’ll tell you here that Square Enix artists have practically redesigned Crisis Core using Final Fantasy VII Remake assets, so that not only do characters appear more detailed, but they also look more realistic than they have in the past. Protagonist Zack Fair, for example, is now much closer to his CG counterpart who also appears briefly in the remake – or in Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, if you prefer – whereas in the original PSP version, he had a more cartoonish appearance Much kingdom hearts style.



Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion, effects, and lighting have been completely reworked

Like we said, Square Enix has done a complete makeover, in that sense, bringing back not only the most important supporting characters – including a certain teenage ninja from our acquaintance – but also characters that in the remake aren’t (yet?) additions, like Angeal Hewley and the infamous Genesis Rhapsodos, which seems more … jacketed than before, if possible. this is styling It affects the entire game for good or bad, from monsters to the most important weapons, like the Sword Potens detailing his Remake version, and goes through some summons, like the Ifrit, which now has the same admired aspect in Final Fantasy VII Remake.

In addition to the increased resolution, the sixty frame rate on PlayStation 5, regenerative effects, andInterface redesign from scratchIn short, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is also designed and above all to serve as a prequel to the trilogy that began with the Remake, and perhaps to introduce certain characters into the imagination of new fans who are increasingly sure we will meet again from Rebirth onwards.