Indoor restaurants, swimming pools, parties with friends and relatives: the latest ban is in place. Here is the new Fedriga Act

Udine. Fvg President Massimiliano Fedriga signed Collective and Urgent Decree No. 12 on Saturday May 29, which will reopen many activities from Monday May 31.

He declared that “the reopening of many activities at an early date thanks to the entry of Friuli Venezia Giulia into the White Zone as of Monday is a strong indication of a return to normal life.”

“ The key word – Fedriga’s permission – is common sense: the common sense of the District Conference, to which I thank and who set the guidelines for the reopening, attached to regional law today, and common sense of the citizens in action that allows for confirmation of the openings scheduled for Monday and for the earliest possible removal of all Links imposed by Covid. “

“From Monday, there is no longer a curfew – the governor found – even if commitments to masks, spacing, delicate hand hygiene and indoor ventilation and sanitation remain. We are on the right track as well with the expansion of the vaccination campaign, which opens for under 40 years from June 3. .

We can see – as Fedriga concluded – the end of all restrictions that have overwhelmed our economic and social life. “