GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition: The release date is approaching, for Kotaku – Nerd4.life

A report published by Kotaku colleagues stated that Exit date From a lot of chat GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition It may be closer than we think. To be precise, the collection should arrive in a month November from this year.

As we reported on our pages a few hours ago, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition has appeared in the GRAC database, or the rating body in South Korea, indicating a possible announcement from Rockstar Games.

According to information leaked in recent months, this is a set that includes redesigned versions of GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas And that should come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Stadia, and mobile devices. According to some sources, all three games were also rebuilt with the help of Unreal Engine, with all the benefits of the graphics sector in the box.

According to new information received by Kotaku editors, GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition will be released in November of this year. Transformers are made by Rockstar Dundee, a studio located in Scotland and the latest to join the big Rockstar Games family.



Covers for GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas

As usual, similar rumors should be taken with gloves pending official confirmation from Rockstar Games, but it must be said that Kotaku is a very reliable source.

Also note that in October GTA 3 will celebrate its 20th anniversary and that Rockstar has announce Which will reveal for this occasion “funny surprises”. At this point, it makes sense to expect the upcoming Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition to be announced on October 22nd, which is exactly the day GTA 3’s anniversary falls.