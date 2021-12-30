Increase in new cases last week + 80.7%

Real time
5.1 million swaps in seven days, 38% in two weeks. Of those over 50, 2.3 million have not yet been vaccinated. More than 500 cases per 100,000 population in 45 provinces
-
December 30
In Lazio, the only positive diagnosis is by antigen testing
-
December 30
Emilia-Romagna, almost twice as many cases in one day: 7,088
-
December 30
Vanito, more than 10 thousand people were affected in a single day
-
December 30
Agenas: Intensive employment is on the rise in seven regions
-
December 30
Virologists: “Not isolated by rapid testing or laboratory freeze”
-
December 30
Kovit, Agenas: Hospital admissions continue to increase
-
December 30
Jaya: It is inappropriate to see children standing in line for tampons even for 4 hours
-
December 30
ECDC Map: Italy All in Red – Photos
-
December 30
Covid, Germany classifies Italy as a high-risk area
-
December 30
15,830 new cases in Tuscany: more than double in one day
