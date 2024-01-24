January 24, 2024

“In Udine, Milan were not supposed to return to the field, losing by default. That's how they broke the game.”

Mirabelle Hunt January 24, 2024 2 min read

During the regular episode of the “Trevi Fountain” podcast, broadcast on the Cronache di Spogliatoio YouTube channel, the Il Foglio journalist spoke Giuseppe Pastore He had his opinion on the unpleasant incidents of racism that took place on Saturday at the Blunergi Stadium in Udine during the Udinese-Milan match. These are his statements.

The “extraordinary” thing is that the entire stadium, or in any case a large part of it, boos Maignan, and not just 5/10 of the idiots who insulted him. So it is not the silent majority that are not racist and distance themselves, but not racist in words, but in The truth is that they take it out on those who insulted him. Either they did not understand anything, and it seems strange to me because the loudspeaker was clear, or they are worse than those who were behind the door, so it is not about 5/10 idiots, like the clubs. Every time I try to minimize the matter to make it easier. A little conscientious, but it is a very serious problem, for the country but above all for the club, also because one “is not just racism during the match. Saying that Maignan should not have returned to the field, as the entire Milan team did, even lost by default, thus breaking the game. “We must avoid getting attached to this useless protocol that solves nothing.”

