Sinner-Struff Live Indian Wells: Follow the game live

Indian wells – Returns to the field in Indian Wells Yannick Siner . For Blue there is the challenge against Struff. The German player defeated Croatian Borna Coric after an amazing battle that lasted more than three hours and won the third set tiebreak after canceling three match points (6-7, 6-2, 7-6). He is number 25 in the ranking, and there is no precedent between the two. Also on the field was Yasmine Paolini against Kalinskaya.

21:51

Paolini won the first set 6-3

An excellent start for the Italian tennis player 1-0 lead with a nice 6-3 against Kalinskaya. The second group begins.

21:44

Indian Wells, other results

Stefanos Tsitsipas He reached the round of 16. The Greek, ranked 11th in the world and in the rankings, defeated American Frances Tiafoe, 18th in the ATP rankings and in the draw, with a score of 6-3. Another result. Round 3: Fabian Marozsan (Hun) b. Thiago Siboth Wilde (Brazilian) 6-2, 6-2.

21:31

Paolini's match: 2-2 against Kalinskaya

Break and counter break, the match between Paulini and Kalinskaya ends 2-2. Very balanced match so far.

21:27

Sinner has a special fan in California

Since the first round in Indian Wells, the presence of Sinner's father has been recorded, Hans Peter. “In this tournament he is also there to spend time with me and the team. At home we cook together and also do a little different activities, which is successful because when I train or play a match, I have more motivation.”Yannick's words.

21:16

Paolini starts well against Kalinskaya

The Italian takes the first game away from the Russian (by submission). 1-0.

21:14

When Jannik Sinner's match starts

Sinner on the pitch after the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime. The match has just started on Court 1. The Italian should be on the field no later than 10.30 to 11 p.m.

21:12

The match begins between Paolini and Kalinskaya

Also on the field now Jasmine PaoliniNew winner of the Dubai Championship. She will have to face Russia's Kalinskaya again. We have to go back.

21:03

Sinner's beginning at Indian Wells

The Italian arrives after an excellent appearance against Australian Kokkinakis. The match was won 6-3, 6-0. Here to relive Jannik's match.

21:00

Sinner is waiting for the match against Struff

Jannik Sinner returns to Indian Wells. The match against Struff is scheduled to start at 10.30pm Italian time.

Indian Wells – Campo 1