March 10, 2024

Sinner-Struff Live Indian Wells: Follow the game live

Mirabelle Hunt March 10, 2024 2 min read

Indian wells – Returns to the field in Indian Wells Yannick Siner. For Blue there is the challenge against Struff. The German player defeated Croatian Borna Coric after an amazing battle that lasted more than three hours and won the third set tiebreak after canceling three match points (6-7, 6-2, 7-6). He is number 25 in the ranking, and there is no precedent between the two. Also on the field was Yasmine Paolini against Kalinskaya.