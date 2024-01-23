Dionysians in the United States

January 23, 2024

Mirabelle Hunt January 23, 2024 1 min read
reading time: 1 minute.
There were a lot of emotions, but in the end the Dionysian from Turin concert at the Hard Rock Café in Munich was a huge success. In fact, the first international performance allowed the band to introduce their sound to German audiences.
Lots of enthusiasm, but above all a rock capable of making its way into the hearts of Teutonic enthusiasts. Guitarist Alex Wilkie expresses the group's great joy, saying: “The first concert abroad was beautiful. We found an audience composed of people of different nationalities, but above all attentive and engaged. The Hard Rock Stadium in Munich is definitely a very exciting venue and it was a real honor to be able to play there.”
“What if we want to go back?” – says the Dionysians – “Of course, we hope to return to Munich very soon!”
However, the Turin Group's plans now include the United States. In fact, on January 28, Dionysian will be on stage at the Whiskey a Go Go in Los Angeles. A distinguished location that has witnessed over the years the best of rock music and has been able to launch distinguished musical bands. There is a lot of enthusiasm and desire to conquer the United States further.



