Dionysians in the United States

There were a lot of emotions, but in the end the Dionysian from Turin concert at the Hard Rock Café in Munich was a huge success. In fact, the first international performance allowed the band to introduce their sound to German audiences.
Lots of enthusiasm, but above all a rock capable of making its way into the hearts of Teutonic enthusiasts. Guitarist Alex Wilkie expresses the group's great joy, saying: “The first concert abroad was beautiful. We found an audience composed of people of different nationalities, but above all attentive and engaged. The Hard Rock Stadium in Munich is definitely a very exciting venue and it was a real honor to be able to play there.”
“What if we want to go back?” – says the Dionysians – “Of course, we hope to return to Munich very soon!”
However, the Turin Group's plans now include the United States. In fact, on January 28, Dionysian will be on stage at the Whiskey a Go Go in Los Angeles. A distinguished location that has witnessed over the years the best of rock music and has been able to launch distinguished musical bands. There is a lot of enthusiasm and desire to conquer the United States further.
Where to find sports news today:
“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”
More Stories
Napoli and Inter, official lineup: Zerbin surprise, something new for Inzaghi
MotoGP 2024. Ducati show from Madonna di Campiglio – Live [VIDEO] – Motor cycles
“This is a scandal!” Farimontada Real with Almeria, it's hell in La Liga