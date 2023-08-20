In the United States, Magazzino Italian art with distinctive architecture is growing

A new wing expands the spaces of Magazzino Italian Art, the institution dedicated to Italian art based in Cold Spring, New York, founded by Nancy Olnick and Giorgio Spano. Designed by Spanish architects Alberto Campo Baeza and Miguel Quismundo, the building will open to the public on September 14. Renamed the Robert Olnick Pavilion, it houses exhibition spaces, a multifunctional hall, a gallery of Italian decorative arts (with ceramics, jewelry, and Murano glass), a cafeteria, and a shop. New Italian Art Warehouse Pavilion In 1,200 sqm, the new wing also includes a feuding room, already identified as the new symbol of the site. Designed by Campo Baeza, it consists of a cube pierced at each corner by square windows capable of generating a constantly changing flow of light and shade, providing an evocative display at any time of the day. Built with industrial materials, such as concrete, on a plot of about 4 hectares around the main core of the museum, the building is designed as independent of the warehouse. The expansion, which marks a milestone for the New York Museum, will allow the institution to host more temporary exhibitions, expand public outings and accommodate a wide range of events. “We built the Robert Olnick Pavilion like a poem: a white cube filled with light. The space embraces the beauty of the artwork displayed within, and the idiosyncratic design, perforated with an opening in every corner, will allow every detail to be touched with wonderful natural light,” said architect Campo Baeza. Three galleries to inaugurate The Structure The Robert Olnick Pavilion will open with two exhibitions dedicated to Mario Schifano and Carlo Scarpa and a special project on Ettore Spalletti.Mario Schifano: The Rise of the Sixties Parade will mark the first institutional exhibition in the United States dedicated to the famous Italian painter and director and will bring together eighty works.At the same time, a selection of 56 will be shown Works in Murano glass, created by Scarpa between 1926 and 1947, which have been brought together in the exhibition Carlo Scarpa: Timeless Masterpieces Finally, the new wing will be enriched by the exhibition project Ettore Spalletti: Colored Words, designed by the Ettore Spalletti Foundation and Alberto Salvadori in collaboration With Campo Baeza, you will present five great masterpieces of the artist installed inside the private hall.

[Immagine in apertura: Robert Olnick Pavilion, Magazzino Italian Art, Cold Spring, NY. Photo by Marco Anelli. Courtesy Magazzino Italian Art]