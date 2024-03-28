In the field for two women who were evacuated

“Good morning, I'm sorry Flavio Encina “I have already read about your story”: this is how the message sent by the well-known broadcaster in private begins serena scandelari, 48 year old freelance illustrator living in Bologna With his 75-year-old mother who on April 9th ​​will lose the home he lives in to executive eviction due to the expiration of his lease. “If we find a way to guarantee this blessed rent, will it be a solution?” – we read again in Encina’s letter – “If I find a place for you and your mother, it seems to me that this is a problem.” Guarantees That I can provide. Sorry if I interfered. Good day”.

A very generous offer of help that Scandellari decided to post on her social media. In practice, the tenant offered to be a guarantor for the rent, so that the two women could find a house to live in without having any more problems. Commenting on the beautiful gesture, the artist wrote: “Meanwhile, in the better world, the forces of good work, through some human beings who have made their lives… An example of generosity. “Flavio Encina.” Then he joked: “Having said that, how do I go to clients and say: Flavio Encina guarantees without sounding like a legend freak?”

Serena had spoken about her problem on her social pages in recent days, and complained in particular about the impossibility of finding a new home in Bologna. The situation is complicated for both Rents are very high Because they are freelance, and therefore do not have a permanent contract, tenants often ask for them as security. That's why Insinna's offering has been moved to the web. One wrote: “No, but how cute.” Another person: “I was touched, there are people with big hearts.” And again: “A big round of applause for Flavio Encina.”