Tomorrow’s Tower October 3, 2022 – Blackbeard

Your horoscope for tomorrow October 3, 2022

Your horoscope for tomorrow October 3

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

With Jupiter in your sky, you will take advantage of every opportunity to enjoy this fall to the fullest. Mars guarantees you excellent physical shape and plenty of energy. Papa Jupiter will put the problems into perspective, so don’t be alarmed by the first difficulty.

ox. 21/4 – 20/5

With the arrival of the Moon to Uranus, you will take various initiatives and be full of self-confidence. You will be searched for in the circle of friends. Your commitment and creativity will be rewarded. Go ahead quietly on the path you took.

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

Jupiter is favored in Aries, so the gains will be more than satisfactory. Even a good flower promises you a happy income and … meetings. The smile of Saturn from Aquarius promises consistency in promoting well-thought-out career choices.

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

Due to the opposite Moon and above all to Jupiter, today a lot of realism and pragmatism is required: ban illusions and unrealizable dreams! With the enemy of Jupiter from Aries, it would be good to watch out for contradictions and frictions with the leader.

Lion. 23/7 – 23/8

The hostile Saturn in Aquarius will give you the feeling that, separating you from certain family members, there is an unbridgeable gap between tastes and experiences. For those who are not married and are waiting for the important meeting, positive news. Couples will strengthen the agreement.

Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9

Thanks to Mercury in conjunction, you will prepare with great interest for any study exams, exams and job interviews that will yield great results. If you are bored and unmotivated in your work, count on his help for new stimuli.

Weight scale. 23/9 – 22/10

Sun in the square sign of the Moon in Capricorn: Today, do not waste time with people who are not on the same wavelength as you. With Jupiter in opposition, your boss may test your patience.

The scorpion. 23/10 – 22/11

Because of Uranus against Taurus, avoid patience and haste. Be wise and solve problems accurately by utilizing experience. This unfavorable aspect should make you more careful and careful with those who make unusual requests.

Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12

The weight of Mars from Gemini will impose severe rhythms on you and you will have to deal with many obligations. There will never be enough time for you. If there is any discrepancy with your loved one, temper it with a good dose of sweetness.

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

As the Moon quarrels with the Sun, but being friends with Uranus and Neptune, the day will pass in mood swings. Take it easy. You’ll disagree with your partner at first, but eventually you’ll get closer together towards…a hug.

Aquarium. 21/1 – 19/2

You will learn to appreciate the colleague who until yesterday seemed unprepared and dull. Instead, you will cooperate wonderfully. Revitalize your relationship by choosing and then pursuing stimulating new hobbies together.

fish. 20/2 – 20/3

The incongruous Mercury of Virgo can make you hurt your loved ones, with silence or offensive words spoken in a superficial way. With this mercury, use your words well, to avoid tensions with sensitive and angry people.

