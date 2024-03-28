Antonino Cannavacciolo always in the middle of the day, a very ferocious comment in public: “You're making me cum.”

Antonino Cannavacciolo was always a guest of Antonella Clerici in the middle of the day: very harsh words were spoken, and that is the truth.

Originally from Vico Equines, le Chef Antonino Cannavacciolo He has now become an internationally recognized face. The chef has a lot under his belt 7 Michelin placeone of the most awarded culinary awards Prestigious all over the worldfruit long experience And a passion for cooking since childhood.

Chef Cannavacciuolo's kitchen is Rich in traditionBut without giving up innovation, the chef is not only known for his skills in the kitchen. In fact, thanks to programs like Master Chef Italy H Hell's Kitchen He has managed to make himself known even outside the culinary world.

In a short time thanks to his personality Lively and reassuring Above all, the great compassion he showed to the participants of his shows, he also managed to endear himself to the TV audience, becoming a star of cooking-themed shows and having an Instagram profile that he could boast of. 3.1 million followers.

So it's no surprise that Chef Antonino Cannavacciolo was called upon Antonella Clerici, the queen of cooking shows, in a short interview. the The famous face of Master Chef Italy He was actually a guest on the show It's always middayBut unfortunately, things did not go as everyone expected.

Antonino Cannavacciolo in It's Always Midday

Multi-star chef Antonella Clerici was invited, at midday, to the program hosted by Antonino Cannavacciolo. “Interview” by the broadcaster herself Take the opportunity to send a very important message.

Chef, in fact, as can be understood fromShows affection towards younger rivals Those who have participated in MasterChef over the years have always shown a special interest in the young people and try to encourage and train them in the best way possible. For this reason, in his country The speech asks for more trust in young peoplein their desire to do and achieve themselves, in order to better help them in their future lives, professional and otherwise.

“You disgust me,” he said himself

“We must focus on the youth…they are advanced, they can overcome anything and we must give them confidence,” Antonino Cannavacciolo announced on the Clerici programme. A positive message is very similar to the call of the day, which is why everyone was left speechless by what was said. “I got sch*fo“He said that, we are all speechless.

And he was the one who commented that way One of my followers It's always midday within a post posted on the show's official Instagram profile. Unfortunately, you can't please everyone, but Cannavacciolo fans do it with ease Defend the chef From this terrible, vicious and unjustified comment.