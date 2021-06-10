In Sicily, infections are on the rise: three municipalities will be the new red areas from 11 to 17 June

Municipalities Icon (Enna), Frankfont (Syracuse) and Vallettolmo (Palermo) will turn into red zones from Friday, June 11 to Thursday, June 17. The order of the President of the Sicilian Region provides for this Nello முசுமேசி, It is necessary to continue Epidemiological reports Aspin showing a significant increase in positives Govt, And hired after notifying competent legal auditors. The same Calibration, Ordered for extension of control measures (again until June 17) Priscilla (Palermo).
