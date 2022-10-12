A civil defense warning for severe thunderstorms, with a region at great risk; Details »ILMETEO.it

Weather warning: Civil defense warning for severe thunderstorms, a region is at great risk; details

Yellow alert of civil defense for 11 regionsA disturbance from the Balearics accentuates the unstable conditions in a part of the Italian territory, events will take a stormy character, gradually intensifying especially in the main islands and southern regions (from the latter). Jupiter).

Based on the available forecasts, the Department of Civil Defense, in agreement with the concerned regions – who are responsible for implementing civil defense systems in the concerned regions – has issued a warning of adverse weather conditions. Weather events affecting different regions of the country may determine hydrological and hydraulic criticalities reported in the National Summary, National Criticality and Warning Bulletin, which can be consulted on the Department’s website (www.protezionecivile.gov). that).

Wednesday, October 12: Orange alert in Sardinia South-central.

Precipitation: In northern and southern Campania, western Basilicata, inland areas of Calabria and eastern parts of Sardinia and Sicily, in the interior and Apennines of the central regions, scattered from isolated to low overall levels, even with a back-handed or short-lived nature. Temperature: Locally more sensitive in Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta and Lombardy.

The weather and emergency situation forecast for Italy is updated daily based on new forecasts and the evolution of events, and is available on the website of the Department of Civil Protection. (www.protezionecivile.gov.it), with general rules of conduct to follow during inclement weather. Information about regional alert levels, specific criticisms that may affect individual territories and preventive measures adopted is managed by regional civil defense structures, with which the Department monitors the evolution of the situation in liaison.