In July guides about the game by Ultimania Plus – Nerd4.life

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is one of the most popular games of 2020, and in June, there will be a way (to recreate) this adventure with the Intergrade version of PS5. Additionally, there will be room for Yuffie’s DLC, INTERmission. However, players want to discover new details about the sequel, which is currently called unofficially.Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2Well, some seem clues It will be discussed in July 2021, in the book Ultimania Plus.

Final Fantasy 7 remake Ultimania Plus He will be interested in pointing out more information about the game that we already know, becoming a kind of guide for fans who do not want to miss any details. This isn’t new, as Square Enix has released several Ultimania throughout its history. However, this version will also include a Q&A with co-director Toriyama in which we will talk about some of the “unforgettable scenes” of the game, and in addition, we will discuss a specific scene scenario that will provide some clues about the next scene in the game in the series.



Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2: Will Yuffie Be Part of The Team Throughout Match Two?

We’re not expecting big ads, certainly not through the Ultimania book, but it will be interesting to see what Toriyama has to say about the game, DLC and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2. We hope Square Enix has plans to reveal games like this. Ads In the new chapter.

In the meantime, we remind you that there will also be a Yuffie download icon with the disc for the PS5 version of the game.