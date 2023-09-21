September 22, 2023

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: There will be an entire episode in which you will play as Zack Fair

in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth There will be a chapter of about an hour in which you will play the character Zack FairAccording to what the manufacturer said Yoshinori Kitase To IGN.com’s microphones. For those who don’t know him, Zack is the protagonist of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII.

Pay attention, because from now on we’ll be talking frankly about the ending of the Final Fantasy VII remake. If you don’t want to get any details about it, just stop reading and go play Provençal pampano.

Zach’s presence

Will he agree to Zach’s presence?

At the end of Final Fantasy VII Remake, there is a short scene that made many people jump, showing Zack being carried Cloud of strife, the hero of the game. So many considered that he would also appear in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in some form, or at least that sequence would be explained.

In the above-mentioned interview, Kitase He dispelled any doubts: “Speaking of Rebirth, there will be a new episode with Zack, where the character will be more present than in Remake. I can’t say more, because I would like players to experience it with their own hands.”

Zack also appears in the state of play trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth alongside Cloud and Kyrie Canaan (a new character from the remake). If we want, this is further confirmation that the game will only broadly follow the story of the original Final Fantasy VII, as the remake already did, introducing elements that have not yet been fleshed out.

