Former athletics champion Alessandro Talotti has passed away: he was 40 years old and he was fighting cancer. It was one of the best high jump blues

Alessandro Talotti He lost his fight against cancer. He died at nightFormer Athletics Champion, Among the best Italian high jump athletes. 40 years old, from Friuli from Udine, Talotti developed a stomach tumor after a long battle that he did not hesitate to publicize. Just a few days before the announcement A wedding with his partner, Sylvia Stebelge, Figure skating champion: Their first son, Elio, was born last fall.

During his career, Talotti was involved in 2004 Athens Olympics e Beijing 2008. His internal record was 2 and 32. In 2002 he finished fourth in the European Championship, then again in the World Cup and the Tricolor titles. At the end of his career he graduated and became a physiotherapist.