Former athletics champion Alessandro Talotti has passed away: he was 40 years old and he was fighting cancer. It was one of the best high jump blues

Alessandro Talotti He lost his fight against cancer. He died at nightFormer Athletics Champion, Among the best Italian high jump athletes. 40 years old, from Friuli from Udine, Talotti developed a stomach tumor after a long battle that he did not hesitate to publicize. Just a few days before the announcement A wedding with his partner, Sylvia Stebelge, Figure skating champion: Their first son, Elio, was born last fall.
During his career, Talotti was involved in 2004 Athens Olympics e Beijing 2008. His internal record was 2 and 32. In 2002 he finished fourth in the European Championship, then again in the World Cup and the Tricolor titles. At the end of his career he graduated and became a physiotherapist.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: We never need you like at this moment
In these difficult and unusual times, it is essential to ensure this Information quality. For us from ilfattoquotidiano.it The only gentlemen are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism open to all, without financial barriers your contribution is necessary to enable us to do so.
Be supportive, too
Thank you,
Peter Gomez
Previous article
MotoGp, Today’s French Grand Prix: Timetables and Live TV (Sky, Dazn, Tv8)
More Stories
The NFL returned to London with two games in October. They are hosted by Spears Stadium
The team died of his wounds and Covid – OA Sport
“This is what deserves to beat Juventus.”