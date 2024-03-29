In Greece, the fourth increase in the minimum wage in 5 years. The basic salary rises to 830 euros per month

There is also a minimum wage in Greece. As of next April, it will rise by 6.4%, bringing its total to 830 euros. This was announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a cabinet meeting. Mitsotakis explained, “Today's decision will provide relief to workers without affecting the strength of the economy and the competitiveness of companies.” The increase is […]

There is also a minimum wage in Greece. As of next April, it will rise by 6.4% to reach 830 euros total. This was announced by the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during the Cabinet session. “Today's decision will be given Relief for workers without undermining the strength of the economy “And the competitiveness of companies,” Mitsotakis explained. The increase is The fourth in the past five years. A year ago, the monthly minimum wage was raised to 780 euros. “We are taking another step to fulfill our pre-election commitments,” added Mitsotakis, whose government survived Thursday evening. To a motion of no confidence Presented by the Socialist PASOK Party.

The Prime Minister also confirmed that his government It is set for 2027, The year that will see the end of his second term, which is a goal This brings the average salary in the country to 1,500 euros and the minimum wage to 950 euros. The government expects the economy to grow by 2.9% this year, supported by tourism, increased investment and domestic demand. But according to Eurostat data published earlier this week, The Greeks rank second to last in the European Union in terms of purchasing power. Greece is located directly above Bulgaria, and the high cost of living is one of the main causes of concern among Greek citizens, according to a survey published by Mega Radio. Greek labor costs are among the lowest in the eurozone (15.7 euros per hour) compared to values ​​exceeding 40 euros in Germany or France. Italy is middle of the road at €29.8. There are 22 out of 27 European countries that have a minimum wage. Among the few countries where this limit does not exist is Italy, Ilfattoquotidiano.it Promoted the signature collection to support its introduction.