December 26, 2021

In early 2022, EPIPHANY and beyond «3B Meteo

December 26, 2021
Geographical height irregularity at 500 hpa
Trend 3-10 January: The European model ECMWF has detected a positive geographical anomaly in the first days of 2022 in the mid-western Mediterranean region due to the high pressure of subtropical origin. During the week of Epiphany the weather in Italy is much lower than average, especially in the mountains where the spring temperature is higher than the winter. Stability protagonist with only obstacles to be connected with the possible formation of fog in the inner layers of Valpatana and the peninsula; Low clouds can be felt from time to time on the Tyrrhenian coast. The major thermal anomalies at this time were in the Alps, northwestern and central Tyrrhenian sections; Temperatures are always moderate, but close to average in the Adriatic and southern.

Trend 10-17 January: In mid-January, it appears that anticyclone peaks will move further north, exposing Italy somewhat to cooler northeastern currents. In this scenario, the northern and central Tyrrhenians will be protected from even higher pressures, with stable and temperate climates, while moderate cold and unstable air infiltration can be seen from the southern and Adriatic Balkans. Rule ..

Trend 17-24 January: The scene will remain the same next week, in Italy it will still be largely under the protection of anticyclone. So the weather was mostly stable and the temperature in the north was again higher than average, and significantly higher in the alpine mountains.

