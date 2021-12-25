PTS, Suka has Govt-19: Positive swap after return to Seoul from US

#GetWellSoonYoongi: The hashtag spreading on Twitter is the most obvious choice since the 28-year-old, on holiday E Yoon-ki, Nickname Chuck, One of the seven components Ponton Boys, Well known com B.D.S., Heal as soon as possible. The The Seoul-based rapper, producer and composer, actually tested positive after a molecular wipe at Govit-19. When he returned home from the United States.

The musician immersed himself in voluntary isolation last Thursday, December 23, according to the rules for returnees from abroad, and the next day, on Christmas Eve, he underwent a molecular test. The news was released by the Big Hit Entertainment label, which had the Boy band under contract, and was later picked up and circulated by the news agency. Yonhop News.

The label, however, wants to reassure millions of fans scattered around every corner of the planet: Yoon-G is currently showing no signs of being vaccinated with a double dose. Big Hit Entertainment points out that the artist has no contact with the remaining six members and that he is currently at home and performing well: “We put the health of the artists first and will do everything we can to help. சுகா. He writes in a statement that he is recovering quickly.

BTS was also able to bring South Korean k-pop to the United States, where they collected awards this year, especially at the American Music Awards where they won Best Artist of the Year, Best Pop Song and Best Band.