In Bulgaria's elections, no party got enough votes to rule again

Samson Paul July 12, 2021 1 min read

According to the partial results of the Bulgarian elections that took place on Sunday 11 July, You didn’t get any party Enough votes to judge. With about 95 percent of the vote cast, Bulgarians for European Development (GERB, center right) is the party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. he is to 23.91%. The populist party “There is such a people” (ITN), which was founded in 2020 by the famous TV presenter, singer and comedian Slavy Trifonov, is 23.66 percent. The Socialist Party, which until a few months ago was the largest opposition party, took third place with 13.63 percent of the vote.

The last elections were held after the elections April It was resolved with nothing: no party succeeded in obtaining enough parliamentary votes to secure confidence. Now, the situation can be repeated: no party will get enough unanimity to be able to form a government on its own, and it seems unlikely that the two parties that get the most votes will be able to form a strong enough coalition with other, smaller parties. Thus the possibilities could be a minority government or a return to the vote.

