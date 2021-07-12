Covid: UN, with schools closed, risk of intergenerational catastrophe – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – PARIS, July 12 – School closures linked to the COVID-19 virus, which continues to affect “more than 156 million students in nineteen countries,” “can no longer continue,” otherwise it would be a “generational disaster.” The United Nations agencies, UNESCO and UNICEF sounded the alarm.



“Eighteen months have passed since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic and the education of millions of children is still interrupted. (…) This situation cannot continue. Schools must be the last to close and the first to reopen,” said the Director-General in a joint statement. For UNICEF, Henrietta Fore, and for UNESCO Directors General, Audrey Azoulay.



For these two officials, reopening schools cannot wait for the epidemic to end, nor vaccinate all students and staff, and it can be carried out “safely”, especially since schools are “not among the main places of spread” of the virus.



They concluded, “In order to avoid intergenerational catastrophe, we urge politicians and governments to prioritize the safe reopening of schools. Closing schools puts our future at risk only to preserve our uncertain present.” (handle).

