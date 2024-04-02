If you always feel thirsty at night, you probably have a serious illness: get these tests

Anyone who feels thirsty at night may have a serious illness. For this reason, it is important to carry out examinations: the following are those indicated.

Whether it's hot or not, you often wake up in the middle of the night with a terrible feeling of dry throat and completely dehydrated body. This may be a wake-up call that should not be underestimated.

With the first heat of spring, waking up in the middle of the night thirsty and sweaty is inevitable. After spending sunny days, the body needs to drink water. However, there are some people who always wake up during the night, regardless of the season, nutrition and hydration.

There are several factors that can explain Causes of night thirstOne of these concerns is A health problem It is very dangerous and can seriously endanger everyone's life. Precisely for this reason, it is important to intervene and carry out the correct examinations.

Thirst at night: disturbing causes

It is important to keep the body hydrated during the day to avoid feeling thirsty at night. However, dry throat at night may not depend on simple dehydration of the body, but rather on a series of diseases that need immediate treatment.

The first factor is found in Renal diabetes insipidusIt happens that the kidneys produce a larger amount of urine than usual because the renal tubules are unable to respond as they should to antidiuretic hormone, which facilitates and simplifies the reabsorption of water.

Another medical reason why people drink at night is l'Chronic renal failure; Pathology that does not allow the kidneys to regulate the water balance of a person's body as before. This is precisely why we tend to wake up during the night to drink a glass of water.

Even children can be affected by nocturnal thirst, and this may mean that they have a higher water content than adults and that their kidneys make it easier to eliminate waste. It should also be emphasized that young children are always moving during the day and tend to sweat a lot, which is why it is important to replenish their fluids.

In any case, anyone who is thirsty at night without reasonable cause is well served Call your doctor. This is precisely because it may be a sign of a problem that requires specific diagnosis and treatment.



