May 1, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Cina

Triumph over space while everyone forgot it

Karen Hines May 1, 2021 2 min read

It is often important to think about the most trending news and not be overwhelmed. History mistakes are not always learned and unfortunately a person, even if he cherishes them, forgets. This is what happens with respect to Satellites And rockets sent to the universe. over there China In fact it continues Conquer the space While everyone forgot it. This is not a good sign because it is taking a risk Missing important information Especially primates that are blown under the nose. the problem? Could NASA e Elon Musk With SpaceX That turned the spotlight.

Untroubled China continues its program and will soon make space with Tiangong 3

China continues Space race. His projects are progressing incredibly well with his accuracy and schedule too. This nation has not stopped even if what it does is no longer news.

new Rules on the moon It was built by China and as Elon Musk plans to do so Mars By the man. Meanwhile, it is not just projects that are accomplished but tangible things are being realized in space.

In essence, China, these days, has started prof Building his space station. He makes it around the earth and it’s called Tianjunuj 3 The basis on which you will invade the space. To understand the significance of this event, just think that among these operating structures there is only one station, and that is the International Space Station. In fact, the Russian MIR no longer exists.

Here is the first launch date

When will China launch the first unit Tiangonog 3 station? It actually is Already left yesterday He is now on his way. Most importantly, the remainder will be built from this unit. he is called Tianhe, what do you mean Milky Way. The car that brings it into orbit is The Long March 5 bExtremely powerful missile.

READ  Comet C / 2020 R4 Atlas praised Earth - space and astronomy

We know that when it comes to conquests, China is spared no expense. It’s going to be a really cool terminal.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

“In the spring, low vitamin D is used to arm the defenses.”

April 30, 2021 Karen Hines
6 min read

Even with a long distance, prolonged time spent in a public indoor may expose you to COVID-19: Study

April 30, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Mars, the search engine is the search for life – space and astronomy

April 30, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Magrini (Aifa): “Unscrupulous countries have taken more vaccinations, but the cake was one. Italy will have these large quantities only in the summer.”

May 1, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“What is Enrico Letta trying to do”, political case of this woman – Libero Quotidiano

May 1, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Triumph over space while everyone forgot it

May 1, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Olympia miss the second match point, and Bayern miss the fifth game

May 1, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt