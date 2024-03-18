“If I lose, it will be a bloodbath. immigrants? “They are animals”

Sign up for a subscription by paying with Google

Are you already a subscriber? Log in here!

Elections are approachingThe names that will compete for the White House now seem certain. On the one hand there is “Uncle”On the other hand, the businessman. His words caused a sensation in the past few hours. “If I lose, it will be a bloodbath for the United States.” The former US president, who held office from 2016 to 2020, did not master his words to warn Americans of the consequences of his failure to elect him.

The phrase that Trump uttered on stage in Ohio in a long, dark speech in which he designated November 5, the day of the presidential election, the most important date in American history, and a turning point that will determine the future of the United States.