“If I am not elected it will be a bloodbath for the countryThis was stated by former US President Donald Trump during a rally in Dayton, Ohio, in support of Bernie Moreno, the candidate for a vacant seat in the Senate. Trump, referring to the attack on Capitol Hill, began his election campaign. A letter asking marchers to stand up against “the horrific and unjust treatment of the January 6 hostages.”

“Migrants? In some cases they are not human beings.”

Former US President Donald Trump escalated his inhumane tone towards immigrants by saying that some of those accused of crimes “are not people.” “I don’t know if they can be called people,” Trump said. “In some cases, they are not people, in my opinion. But I am not allowed to say that because the radical left says this is terrible.”

“Your Social Security will be destroyed by the next people. There are a very large number of them. “It's not sustainable,” the former US president said. Joe Biden is costing you Medicare and Social Security. I promised I would always protect Social Security and Medicare. “We will not make cuts,” he says, announcing the resumption of large-scale drilling. “We have liquid gold in the ground . “We will drill relentlessly.”

Trump is visiting Ohio to support Senate candidate Bernie Moreno. Moreno mentioned this during his speech Foreigners coming to the United States must learn English. “We don't need to vote in five different languages,” Moreno said. “Let's learn the language. That means you integrate. You become part of America. America does not become part of you.”

Immigration is expected to be a central issue during the presidential campaign. Trump and President Joe Biden made visits to border cities in Texas last month, criticizing each other over the recent increase in illegal immigration. Trump claimed so The influx of migrants was “Joe Biden’s invasion”. Biden blamed Trump for stalling a bipartisan $20 billion measure to increase detention capacity and hire thousands of Border Patrol agents.