Midday protest: Long lines at some polling stations in Moscow. “At least 47 people arrested in Russia” – News

Long queues are forming in front of many polling stations in central Moscow, according to the Italian news agency (ANSA). A queue of several hundred people formed on historic Arbat Street around midday, when the protest called by Navalny was scheduled. The police force is limited to monitoring the situation and organizing the flow of voters. Various media outlets and social media also show queues at other polling stations, including one in St. Petersburg.

Voters also lined up in long lines outside polling stations located in various Russian embassies abroadNoon. Novaya Gazeta Europe bears witness to this by publishing numerous videos and photos on social media. The pictures show many people in Astana, Kazakhstan, and the same in Berlin, Istanbul and Sofia.

At least 47 people have been arrested across Russia, during protests on the occasion of the last day of the presidential elections, according to the non-governmental organization Ovd-Info. Of these 47, as determined by the organization, seven are registered in Moscow, 5 in St. Petersburg, and 23 in Kazan.

In the middle of the third and final day of the presidential elections in Russia Voter turnout exceeded the 67.5% recorded in 2018The elections took place in one day, according to what the Central Electoral Commission reported to TASS.

According to Moscow, a Ukrainian drone attack hit a polling station for the Russian presidential election in the occupied part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region, TASS wrote, citing a local pro-Russian politician. The Russian agency reported that the attack occurred in the town of Kamenka-Dneprovskaya, near the front line, and the damaged building of the local House of Culture, which includes the polling station, caught fire. There were no casualties, but the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that it was not possible to intervene to put out the fire because “enemy attacks are continuing.”

Someone threw two Molotov cocktails at the Russian embassy in Chisinau, Moldova, where voting was taking place in the presidential election. Diplomatic mission spokesman Anatoly Loshakov told TASS: “Two Molotov cocktails were thrown into the embassy courtyard, and the police arrested the attacker.”

