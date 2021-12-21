December 22, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

GF Vip, Delia Duran and her ex-husband stand trial for €2m money laundering: Verdict

GF Vip, Delia Duran and her ex-husband stand trial for €2m money laundering: Verdict

Samson Paul December 22, 2021 1 min read

Delia Duran and Alex Bailey still in camera lens Social media and television. But this time they ended up not for her show To GF Vip, but for reasons legal. the Model Venezuelan She and her ex-husband, Marco Neruzzi, were tried in the San Marino Single Court for a felony 2 million euro wash. Today’s sentence came: Delia disowned Judgment on the ex-husband four years e two months.

Read also – GF Vip, fight between Katia Ricciarelli and Eva Grimaldi: ‘I’m throwing you in the pool’

according to accuse, which dates back to 2017two million euros It is considered income from a crime From pandering, through Wire transfers, cash transfers, bank checks, In a San Marino credit institution.

In addition to the penalty, Delia’s ex-husband will have to pay a fine of 4000 euros, Two years of ban from public office and political rights, plus confiscation of the reserved funds.

Delia Duran and Marco Neruzzi They were together new Year eight years. In 2019, Nerozzi is invited by D’Urso to her living room and there is a public response to Billy and Delia’s accusations about his alleged behavior. violent.

Last update: Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 22:57

© Reproduction reserved

See also  Merkel admits we haven't done enough for the climate - last hour

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Covid, WHO: Only 10 countries in the world remain free of infection

December 21, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Climate warming is accelerating Himalayan glacier melting: 40% reduction in total surface

December 21, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Climate warming is accelerating Himalayan glacier melting: 40% reduction in total surface

December 21, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

GF Vip, Delia Duran and her ex-husband stand trial for €2m money laundering: Verdict

December 22, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

The latest trend is between RUSSIAN FROST and MITE ANTICYCLONE. All Latest News «3B Meteo

December 22, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

How EU workers became poor due to COVID-19. Then they tell you about inflation.

December 22, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Oscar 2022: Paolo Sorrentino makes the shortlist – Cinema

December 22, 2021 Lorelei Reese