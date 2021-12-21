GF Vip, Delia Duran and her ex-husband stand trial for €2m money laundering: Verdict

Delia Duran and Alex Bailey still in camera lens Social media and television. But this time they ended up not for her show To GF Vip, but for reasons legal. the Model Venezuelan She and her ex-husband, Marco Neruzzi, were tried in the San Marino Single Court for a felony 2 million euro wash. Today’s sentence came: Delia disowned Judgment on the ex-husband four years e two months.

according to accuse, which dates back to 2017two million euros It is considered income from a crime From pandering, through Wire transfers, cash transfers, bank checks, In a San Marino credit institution.

In addition to the penalty, Delia’s ex-husband will have to pay a fine of 4000 euros, Two years of ban from public office and political rights, plus confiscation of the reserved funds.

Delia Duran and Marco Neruzzi They were together new Year eight years. In 2019, Nerozzi is invited by D’Urso to her living room and there is a public response to Billy and Delia’s accusations about his alleged behavior. violent.

