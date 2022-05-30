I discovered a parasite that can make us more attractive

he is called Toxoplasma It is the parasite associated with toxoplasmosis, which according to a study would make a human more attractive. Much is known about toxoplasmosis, but for those who do not know what it is, it is that disease caused by infection with the aforementioned parasite, which can be transmitted to humans through food and animals, especially cats, raw pork, deer, and sheep.

But how can toxoplasmosis make us more attractive? A recent study published in the scientific journal PeerJ, He gave an explanation for this strange phenomenon.

Toxoplasmosis: What are its effects?

Before talking about the “aesthetic” side of this phenomenon, it is necessary to understand what toxoplasmosis is and what are the symptoms. 50% of people affected (or affected), but in most cases the infection has no effect E It goes unnoticed. In some cases, it can cause specific symptoms such as muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, headache and fever.

The Main reasons It can be linked to direct contact with cat feces and the ingestion of raw pork, deer, and sheep. We know, eliminate or Reduce meat consumption It can also be good for the environment.

A study recently found that eating fish could also be a potential source of infection, but the latter house has yet to be officially confirmed.

In very rare cases, this parasite can also interfere with the psyche of the affected person, causing suicidal thoughts or obsessive disorders. If Toxoplasma gondii infects a pregnant woman, it can cross the placenta and put the fetus at risk, which is why it is recommended to stay away from animals if you are pregnant.

The disease is diagnosed after a series of serological analyzes that reveal specific antibodies. Unfortunately, at present There is no vaccine It can prevent this infection, but there are a number of things that can be done to reduce the risk of infection, such as better sterilization of utensils where we touched raw meat, washing your hands if you come in direct contact with cat feces and taking care of its diet in order to take care of our feline friend as well.

How can it make us more attractive?

Scientific Journal berg He conducted an interesting study on this parasite and found an unexpected effect: people with Toxoplasma gondii can be considered more attractive due to a slight Facial features change.

In order to better investigate this study, the researchers relied on some photographs taken of some infected and healthy volunteers. Their “temptation level” and their health were rated on a scale from 1 to 10, with 1 equaling unhealthy and 10 equaling healthy and very attractive. Apparently, people affected by this parasite realized how More attractive than uninfected.

The amazing thing is that there is one Greater consistency in their facial features, compared to people who did not have the infection. In fact, a more symmetrical face is seen as more interesting than an asymmetric face. To explain this strange phenomenon, researchers made an interesting discovery: Toxoplasma gondii can act on testosterone levels, thereby modifying the physical features associated with this hormone.