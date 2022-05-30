Quentin Tarantino, Cinema Speculation, has arrived his first critique

It was announced some time ago (and you can read the full news below), but it’s now official. Cinema speculation It is the first essay on film history and criticism by Quentin Tarantino.

This topic is one of the director’s favorites Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood And that golden age was the 1970s in the United States, perhaps the best moment for American cinema ever.

Cinema speculation It will hit the shelves of American bookstores on October 25, 400 pages to be swallowed up by fans, but also by professionals, who through these ideas will be able to absorb new ideas to interpret the work of one of the most influential filmmakers of the past 30 years.

An Italian release date hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s very likely to be quite contemporary with the US, given that it actually happened to mark the release of the novel based on Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood Publishing house La Nave di Teseo has announced a long and future collaboration with Quentin Tarantino.

Below is the first “teaser” made available by American publisher Harper & Collins to describe Cinema Guess, in English and in our translation. In addition to the article cover of course, which is already very interesting in itself.