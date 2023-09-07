«I am joining Blair’s non-profit organization» – Corriere.it

Former Prime Minister of Finland Sana Marin He made an important announcement: he will leave politics and join theNon-profit organization Tony Blair theGlobal Change InstituteAnd the. Marin led a center-left five-party ruling coalition until April this year. I loved her – for the way she handled the pandemic – and criticized – for some economic policy choices – at home, and she brought her country into NATO. “It’s time to move on,” he told Finnish public broadcaster YLE. to”I’m excited to take on a new role. “I also think that this can benefit all of Finland,” he added. We already wrote about Sanna Marin’s new life, but now the trend is more clear.

“I think I can serve (Finnish) voters well in my new position, maybe even better,” Marin told a news conference, announcing he was stepping down from his seat in the 200-seat Finnish parliament, Iduskunta. She had resigned earlier this month from the position of chairwoman of the Social Democratic Party. You will become Marin “strategic advisor” From the Tony Blair Foundation. “It would be her job to be an A.” Adviser to various countries, governments and leaders on political issues “I’m familiar with it, like good governance, technology, climate, gender equality and other issues that I have to work on,” Marin said, according to the newspaper. Huvudstadsbladetand one of the most important in Finland.