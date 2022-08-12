August 12, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

United States, a man armed with an assault rifle enters the FBI headquarters in Cincinnati. He escapes after the alarm, and now he's being hunted by the feds

United States, a man armed with an assault rifle enters the FBI headquarters in Cincinnati. He escapes after the alarm, and now he’s being hunted by the feds

Samson Paul August 12, 2022 2 min read

broke into headquartersFBI From Cincinnatiin Ohio, armed with stitch shooter and AR-15 assault rifle, before running away after turning on the alarm. Now it turns out that the man, whose personal details are not yet known, is hidden inside a cornfield Wilmington And the refuses to give up: “At about 9 a.m., an armed person attempted to break into the FBI Visitor Center in Cincinnati – read a tweet – after the alarm went off and agents responded, the subject fled by car in State 71.”

An event that worries above all about the timing of its occurrence. after, after Search for feds in residence Mar Ago from the former president Donald TrumpDirector of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Christopher RayHe said he was “very concerned” about rain of threats She appeared on far-right anti-federalist websites. “There was one Exchange in focus With suspicion, a man in a gray T-shirt and flak jacket,” concludes an FBI memo urging citizens to stay home and close the doors.

During the chase, the police managed to stop the man now trapped in a cornfield in Wilmington. The suspect whom the police believe is from ColumbusSeemingly injured in the leg But she can still move.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it:
Let’s keep working together
The battles we believe in!

Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights.

But also being an active part of the community with ideas, testimonials and sharing. Support us now!

Thank you

Support us now


Available payments

See also  "I hope to meet Putin soon."

Previous article

‘The left proceeds to Kochi and the Ivorian’, controversy over Sumahoro’s libero surname. Fratoiani: ‘It’s not Alabama in the 1930s’

next one


next article

Vladimir Putin provokes the United States. Washington: “Russian fighters violated the skies of Alaska”

next one


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

New York traffic tax comes from $23 a day

August 11, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

“On vacation? You blocked us” – Libero Quotidiano

August 11, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Cutting gas and GDP, Brussels annoys Rome: that’s why

August 11, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Elections 2022, Calenda: “Am I the leader? Renzi proposed it to me” – video

August 12, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

The Milan Stock Exchange closed 0.7% higher. Raw materials in Europe are worrying

August 12, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Sabrina Ferilli, she paused her time: At 56, the shot in a bikini was breathtaking | Boom likes for her

August 12, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Fair Thursday, Variable Friday, some rain possible on Saturday «3B Meteo

August 12, 2022 Karen Hines