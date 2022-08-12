United States, a man armed with an assault rifle enters the FBI headquarters in Cincinnati. He escapes after the alarm, and now he’s being hunted by the feds

broke into headquartersFBI From Cincinnatiin Ohio, armed with stitch shooter and AR-15 assault rifle, before running away after turning on the alarm. Now it turns out that the man, whose personal details are not yet known, is hidden inside a cornfield Wilmington And the refuses to give up: “At about 9 a.m., an armed person attempted to break into the FBI Visitor Center in Cincinnati – read a tweet – after the alarm went off and agents responded, the subject fled by car in State 71.”

An event that worries above all about the timing of its occurrence. after, after Search for feds in residence Mar Ago from the former president Donald TrumpDirector of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Christopher RayHe said he was “very concerned” about rain of threats She appeared on far-right anti-federalist websites. “There was one Exchange in focus With suspicion, a man in a gray T-shirt and flak jacket,” concludes an FBI memo urging citizens to stay home and close the doors.

During the chase, the police managed to stop the man now trapped in a cornfield in Wilmington. The suspect whom the police believe is from ColumbusSeemingly injured in the leg But she can still move.