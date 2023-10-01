Jimmy Carter is 99 years old. How was the former US President admitted to the nursing home?

Jimmy Carter He turned 99 years old and 7 months ago was admitted to a nursing home. The former US President and his wife, Rosalynn (96 years old), appeared in a rare public appearance, in a black SUV, at the Plains Peanut Festival.

The official birthday party for the longest-serving US president in history has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday instead of Sunday, when federal funds that help keep the lights on at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta were in danger of running out. Foundation officials said they ran out. Then that same evening, Congress voted to avoid a shutdown just hours before the deadline.

At the end of his life, Jimmy Carter stopped medical interventions: the former US president began receiving palliative care at home

President Joe Biden sent Carter birthday wishes in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter). “President Jimmy Carter, you remain the soul and heart of the American people,” he wrote in the post.

Celebrations were also held on Saturday in Carter’s hometown of Plains, Georgia, where the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park is located, which includes the former president’s farm and a school.

“Jimmy Carter’s dedication to public service, steadfast commitment to human rights, and tireless efforts to make the world a better place continue to inspire us all,” Park said in a birthday message posted on Facebook on Sunday.

Carter suffers from melanoma that has spread to his brain and liver. He is receiving palliative care. In fact, he said he wanted to stop further medical interventions and wanted to spend his final days at home with his wife, who was diagnosed with dementia in May.

His nephew Jason Carter, who chairs the Carter Center’s board of directors, said in September that the couple was “getting close to the end.”

“He’s been in hospice for several months, but they’re happy,” she told USA Today. “They’re together. I’m home. They’re in love, and I don’t think anyone could get more. In short, it’s a perfect situation for this moment in their lives.”

Carter remained in the White House for one term, from 1977 to 1981, during which he presided over the Camp David Accords that ended years of conflict between Israel and Egypt, and made human rights an integral part of the two countries’ foreign relations. The United States policy took a hard line against the Soviet Union.

After losing his re-election bid to Ronald Reagan, Carter established the Carter Center to Promote and Expand Human Rights, a commitment that earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. He also helped transform Habitat for Humanity into a global force for good.

