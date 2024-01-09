How to replace 80 grams of pasta in the diet: These are the best alternatives according to nutritionists

Have you started your diet but have no idea how to replace 80 grams of pasta? Don't worry: these are the best alternatives for dietitians.

When we talk about diet, it is really difficult to associate it with a healthy lifestyle, because diet always has the flavor of coercion or worse, punishment. Nothing could be more wrong and harmful indeed. You don't have to eat well to test out a swimsuit Or to lose those annoying extra kilos – this is a secondary aspect – but to be strong and healthy.

In fact, the way we eat has a huge impact on how we feel and the lifestyle we live. However, it is not always easy to give up pizza, burgers, ice cream and various sweets, we know that very well. However, if you look at it from this perspective Eating well is the foundation of our mental and physical healthOur relationship with food changes radically, and in the end we will lose even those extra pounds.

In fact, the diet will never be effective if you don't think of food as our greatest ally. Obviously once a week, but also twice, You can eat whatever you want It will also be more beautiful precisely because we will find the right balance compared to the rest.

Diet, there's more than just pasta: how to replace it at lunch and dinner without giving up carbohydrates

And talk about balance in the diet It is also important to know how to change So as not to fall victim to the monotony that can extinguish any good intentions into nothingness. This is why, for example, you shouldn't always eat pasta as a carbohydrate source.

However, let's start from a small premise: in following a varied, balanced, low-calorie diet, Each meal should contain the necessary macronutrients For the correct functioning of our body, and for this reason – unless there is pathology or other important disorders – you should not arbitrarily exclude carbohydrates from your diet.

If you don't know though How to replace 80 grams of pasta, you are in the right place. As personal trainer and expert Marta Ponzi explained on social media, the alternatives are:

130 grams of stuffed pasta

80 grams of piadina

100 grams of fresh pasta

80 grams of rice

250/300 grams of potatoes

80 grams of wheat

200 grams gnocchi

120 grams of bread

clearly, This is indicative data Which should always be reviewed based on your needs and lifestyle. If you are on a diet, it is best to consult your doctor or nutritionist first to evaluate the best alternatives.