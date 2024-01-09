Are you the type of person who wakes up early? Science says you have this human's genes

According to recent studies, those who have the habit of waking up very early in the morning could have many Neanderthal genes.

There would be a very close link between those who turn out to be Sabahans and the famous Neanderthal man, our close ancestor.

This was revealed by a recent study conducted by the University of Berkeley, which identified some very interesting genetic correspondences between morning people and this famous human. If you are People who wake up very early in the morning Spontaneously, you could have many genes in common with Neanderthals. Here because.

Neanderthals were also early risers

An analysis of a Neanderthal woman who lived about 50,000 years ago showed that morning people possess genes of this type to a much greater extent than others. Obviously, this is not the only factor that has the greatest impact on people who tend to wake up very early in the morning, without even necessarily having to go to work.

This is what was revealed by a study published in Scientific journal Genome Biology and Evolution. According to the researchers who conducted this study, Neanderthal DNA They joined Homo sapiens about 70 thousand years ago. The two species united, after migrations and adaptation to a new climate, creating hybrids that retained about 4% of Neanderthal DNA in their genome.

According to Professor John Capra, an epidemiologist at the University of San Francisco, Genetic inheritance provided by NeanderthalsFor, it can affect the circadian rhythm. Data collected and processed in the UK Biobank database – where information on nearly 500,000 individuals is included – revealed elements suggesting the contribution of Neanderthal DNA to the tendency, found in some people, to Wake up very early in the morning.

Therefore, many people who tend to wake up in the early hours of dawn and wake up early are carriers of some Neanderthal genes. The link to daily habits seems to exist, and according to researchers, there may be some connection Direct effects Related to adaptation to the difficult conditions to which humans are exposed. In fact, Homo sapiens are found mainly in Africa, where they can enjoy about 12 hours of light per day. While in Europe and Asia, where mainly Neanderthals were found, the hours of light were shorter and the tendency was to rise early, in order to hunt at the first light of dawn.



