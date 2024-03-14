How to prevent buds from forming on potatoes: Prevent harm to your health

Potatoes are one of those versatile foods that are never missing in the house: how can you prevent sprouts?

There is a series of ingredients that are among our favorites, due to their versatility and the fact that their cost is never high, and we are never without them at home. Potatoes are one of them. We can use them to create a series of delicious dishes, from classic first courses to various side dishes and appetizers.

However, maintaining it is essential and many people often make mistakes. Here's how to prevent hate buds from formingAnd even a health risk.

We often tend to think that “One place is as good as anotherWhen we prepare to preserve food, but in reality this is not the case at all. Especially for foods, in fact, such as potatoes, which can become harmful in some cases. Here's what you need to know in detail.

Preventing buds on potatoes: How to prevent them from forming

The reason sprouts are dangerous is because they signal this Increased solanine in our food. This substance in large quantities is toxic to our body, so eating sprouted potatoes is not a good idea at all. If you think that keeping it in the refrigerator is the best solution, then you are wrong. So let's find out what is the best way to store it to prevent any problems.

There are two methods we can choose from that will ensure a long shelf life for this food. The first is that Leave the potatoes in the original bag, which is usually an openwork mesh. So we'll put them in Dry and cool place The house is away from sources of heat, direct light and moisture.

But the alternative includes Wrap the potatoes in a cotton cloth Then place them in a wooden box, and always store them in a cool, dry area, such as a pantry. A very popular trick is to add an apple to potatoes which, thanks to the ethylene in it, will slow down the sprouting process, thus making them last longer.

Whatever way we choose to store it, it is essential Make sure they are in perfect condition Before starting to cook it, in order to protect your health and the health of the rest of the family.