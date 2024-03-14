Lancia brings the HF brand back to life

high performance – to remember HF logo? It was originally allocated to Lancia's most loyal customer club but was soon adopted by the racing team led by Cesare Fiorio. Now these two letters, which recall many sporting victories in the past, are back in the new letter Lancia Ypsilonoutlines the upcoming high-performance release with 240 CV Which will be launched in 2025 Ypsilon HF He will be lonely electricalit will have a lowered structure and an enlarged path (Above is the submission From the French site Automoto) It will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 in 5.8 seconds. Who knows, it might also mark Lancia's return to the world gathering“We are working on it,” Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Torino brand, confirmed.

> New HF logo

White, red and black – the historian HF logo He was Reinterpreted From the Lancia Style Center, the classic colors white, red and black are reused, in a simplified and purer form. The colors are the same as the official logo of the Fulvia Coupé from 1966, while the slant of the lettering is the same as that found on the Delta from the 1990s. In the center of the logo is the small red elephant, said to have been chosen by Gianni Lancia, Vincenzo's son and CEO of the company between 1949 and 1955, as a symbol of luck.

> Pictured above is the new Lancia Ypsilon electric car, which will be the basis for the HF sports car.

From club to racing team The HF logo was introduced in 1960, when a group of enthusiasts founded the HF company Lancia Hi-Fi ClubIntended for customers who have purchased at least 6 new cars. The two letters then appeared on some Lancia sports models, but great popularity came in 1963, when Cesare Fiorio founded the company. HF Lancia Racing Team. The logo chosen had the capital letters HF, in white on a black background, with four running red elephants. The Fulvia Coupé HF from 1966 appeared first, followed by the Stratos HF from 1974 to 1978 and even the Delta variants of the 1980s and 1990s.