Ferrari The result that no one expected: what a slap in the face to the “purists”

Ferrari has achieved a crazy result when it comes to selling a type of car that it has been producing for a few years. what a surprise.

Another truly great year is coming to an end for Ferrari, which could almost exceed €1 billion in net profits in 2022. Cavallino has unveiled several new creatures this year, starting with the SF90XX Stradale, which was unveiled in June.

It is a hybrid car with a maximum power of 1030 hp, the jewel of technology that fascinated everything from the beginning. Other big news has emerged in recent weeks, since, during World finalswhich was held in Mugello last week, the veil of the modified 499P was removed.

It’s a car identical in appearance to the hypercar that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans last June, but has more extreme power and performance, being free of regulatory restrictions.

Ferrari also introduced two one-off cars, the KC23 and the SP-8, requested by two customers who had it made as they wanted. In the meantime, some very interesting data has arrived, relating to car sales and their engines, which is very surprising.

Ferrari, hybrid cars outperform thermal cars in sales

We’re heading towards the end of 2023, which means some interesting reports are starting to come in about cars being sold. Ferrari announced that hybrid cars have overtaken thermal cars in terms of saleswith huge increases in terms of deliveries of the 296, in all its versions such as the GTB, the GTS, as well as the SF90 Stradale.

All of these models are plug-in hybrids, although there are significant differences at the engine level. The 296 actually has a new electrified V6 enginewhile the SF90 Stradale, and we are referring to the model launched in 2019, still has the “old” twin-turbo V8 paired with three electric motors.

According to the data issued, Ferrari sold 51% of its hybrid carsWhile temperatures stopped at 49%. This means that balance prevailed, but something changed and overshoot occurred. We remind you that among thermal engines, there are V12-powered gems such as the 812 Superfast and the Purosangue SUV.

From Cavallino’s CEO, that is Benedetto VignaA comment filled with happiness arrived:Another record quarter, with earnings growth driven by a richer mix of continued personalization appeal. It leads us to increase guidance for the Sunnah. Order backlog remains at the highest levels thanks to strong demand across all geographiesIt extends until 2025“. We remind you that this last date will be key for Maranello, where the electric car will make its debut. Tests are underway, with Vigna himself saying that he is excited about its upcoming arrival.