February 6, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

How to activate “Hidden Mode” on iPhone: Very few people know about it

How to activate “Hidden Mode” on iPhone: Very few people know about it

Gerald Bax February 6, 2024 2 min read

New iPhones come with a powerful tool that puts the user experience at the center, providing unprecedented customization.

Are you looking for a way to make your iPhone easier to use? The solution may be hidden in your device settings. iOS 17 introduced A revolutionary feature known as Assistive Access, which changes the interface of your iPhone, making it more accessible and less cumbersome. Below we will see how to activate this “Hidden Mode”, a little-known function that can significantly improve the experience of using your smartphone.

The latest iPhone models come with a very useful feature – mrinformatico.it

Assistive Access is designed for those who find the standard iPhone interface too complex or for users who have special needs Simplified interface. Whether you're a less experienced user, someone with cognitive difficulties, or simply looking for a less cluttered user experience, Assistive Access is the solution for you.

Assisted Sign in is the perfect way to use your iPhone quickly and easily

Start by opening the Settings app and going to the Accessibility section. Here you'll find Assisted Access, ready to explore. If you want to activate the mode yourself, you can proceed immediately. Otherwise, if you're setting up the device for someone else, you'll need to change the associated Apple ID to match the intended user.

iOS 17 provides the ability to customize the interface Choose between a grid or chart layout. A grid makes icons larger with two app columns, while rows provide a clearer view of text with a single column.

Supported Access simplifies using your iPhone – YouTube Apple Support screenshot – mrinformatico.it

Once you select your design, you can Add your favorite apps to the home screen. Since Assistive Access doesn't include the App Library, it's important to add any apps you might need. This step allows you Confirm existing security settings for your iPhone, such as a PIN, Touch ID, or Face ID. In addition, you will need to set a dedicated PIN for assisted access, thus ensuring double protection.

See also  So they steal your profile

Check which features are necessary for your specific applications, and customize them according to your needs. This can include enabling specific playlists in Apple Music or selecting available cameras in the Camera app. After the preparations are complete, you are ready to activate assisted access. Enter the custom PIN and restart your iPhone to discover a new interfaceSimpler and more accessible.

Assistive Access is a testament to Apple's commitment to providing accessible solutions for all users. Whether you're looking to reduce visual stress or navigate your device more easily, this feature opens the door to a world of customization that's never been explored before.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Android TV, find this button: Increase video quality

February 6, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Game Boy Video Call: The Shocking Hoax That Is Raving the Web | It becomes a smartphone

February 5, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

They spy on your phone and WhatsApp

February 5, 2024 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

How to activate “Hidden Mode” on iPhone: Very few people know about it

February 6, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Sweden, the refrigerator breaks, and the Nobel Prize in Medicine University loses decades of research

February 6, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

Political polls show the Democratic Party growing to 20%. Cala FdI: Eight points gap between Meloni and Schlein

February 6, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

2024 Car Incentives: Already finalized for thermal cars

February 6, 2024 Karen Hines