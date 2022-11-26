How starlight turns a planet away

Incredible similarity to Jupiter And an incredible list of gases: the indefatigable James Webb telescope has identified a particular mixture of materials near a distant world quite similar to the largest planet in the solar system, which is located in 700 light years from Earth. What distinguishes this discovery?

First, the planet orbits a star and its light triggers a chain of chemical reactions in the atmosphere. Simply put, the starlight Capable of provoking another extraordinary show in the space. Astronomers provided more details about the new “insight” from the NASA and European Space Agency.

Starlight and its benefits

The gas mixture in question consists mainly of carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide, but there is also water and other molecules. It is not clear if starlight always behaves this way, the fact is that the Jupiter-like gaseous planet (Hot and big) rotates the equivalent of our sun once every four days. For experts, it’s an essential novelty, given that light-initiated reactions are an essential part of one planet’s atmosphere. In the case of Earth, for example, the same light is responsible for Ozone production This prevents harmful radiation from reaching our surface.

To tell the truth, this phenomenon has already been observed previously, but it is the first time that it has occurred in an atmosphere exoplanet. Understanding these situations outside of the known worlds should allow for very useful insight into development life on other outer planets. There are many thousands of distant stars orbiting, so there is still a lot to discover and astronomers are happy. Starlight is a determining factor, but unfortunately it is often impossible to delve into the question because nothing is known about these celestial bodies due to Approximate size.

Starlight in planetary atmospheres

However, there is no shortage of precious clues about the atmospheres of the worlds we are talking about. The star’s light that was able to filter out made the analysis easier, also because different gas molecules tended to be absorbed different wavelengths from the light itself. On the Jupiter-like planet, known as WASP-39b, a significant amount of water vapor has been detected, an interesting feature not seen before, but certainly not the only one. For example, the clouds hanging over this distant world are nothing short of singular.

The coverage is patchy and sporadic and not a simple haze as the experts wanted to suggest. learn Something new about these planets It is considered very interesting by researchers who deal with these topics, and therefore enthusiasts cannot help but be equally excited. The solar system is practically known in most of its aspects, Now it’s the turn of many planets which are outside. Starlight will not only offer breathtaking views, but in the future it will allow us to imagine what was happening in this part of the universe over a very long period of time.