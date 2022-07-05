How much do you like the Communist Party? In China, the government is known (with artificial intelligence)

A new tool, created by the Hafei National Comprehensive Science Center, will allow us to understand the extent to which citizens align with the CCP’s position. But it’s not the first program to monitor political emotion, as the already available indoctrination app shows. Surveillance plays an increasingly central role in Beijing’s plans

Farewell books and active militancy: in China, to evaluate party loyaltya simple program from Artificial intelligence. Thus, the new frontier of technology is taking one step further, or towards the cliff. The new system was developed byHafi National Comprehensive Science Centerwhich confirmed how facial expressions and brain waves can be captured, in order to understand the extent to which a citizen is in harmony with Chinese Communist Party (PCC). It is a useful monitoring tool for the Beijing authorities to be aware of the degree of people’s affection for the primary institution, so as to “further solidify their confidence and determination in gratitude, listening and following up on the Party.”

To describe the operation of the new controller was times. According to the British newspaper, 43 scientists from the party’s research and hardline team (which in China has more than 96 million members, compared to a population of 1.4 billion) have been appointed to lead the way. To stand in front of a screen and read an article about national politics or what the party decided. Surveillance cameras record every single one of those few minutes and capture every mouth mile or somewhat questionable expression. In this way, it will be possible to assess whether the person in question agrees more or less with what is presented to him.

As written in a scholarly article, in fact, this tool can “on the one hand judge how party members accept political thought and education,” while on the other hand it provides (as much) real data on how to improve the party’s work. Ceremony. What is interesting, however, is the fact that the post disappeared four days earlier, on July 1, the birthday of the party.

However, these methods implemented by Xi Jinping To test the loyalty of the population. Reading the brilliant idea to really understand what’s going on in a citizen’s head didn’t first appear in China today, but it is part of a larger process about which many steps are not known. The video surveillance system is not just about controlling, but also about visualizing what the citizens are doing. In authoritarian societies, it is no coincidence that understanding their attitudes is a basic requirement to catch some bad mood beforehand and eventually suppress it. In Zhejiang, a system has been launched that allows you to assess student growth, while in Hangzhou, cameras monitor students to perceive their mood through their behavior.

Valuing love for the party, then, is a boundary that has already been discovered. In fact, there is a fileApplication, in which the various members gain the confidence of the central body by earning points. Every day, in fact, you should get to 40. To get there, you can read four articles, each of at least four minutes long, watch three nine-minute videos or answer questions. By doing so, the party knows who is doing its duty and who is not, and in addition, it educates the citizens.

The application has a name that is all script (Studying Xi to make China strong – Xi’s study to make China strong) According to the CCP, it is necessary to “widen the learning channel” and make “the future brighter. It will really improve the political quality and ideological thinking of the party member.” We should see this, while the certainty is that control of Chinese citizens is a little more tight, in the name of the party.

