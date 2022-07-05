August, the new seasonal forecast for the holidays just arrived; Possible scenarios »ILMETEO.it

Weather: August, the new seasonal forecast for the holidays just arrived; Possible scenarios

August offersI just arrived New seasonal forecast for Augustthe main holiday month for many Italians. Will this hot and dry summer continue?

First, a hypothesis is necessary. The classic Italian summer seems to be gone; L ‘Hurricane Azoreswhich was so prevalent in the summer, is now far away, “Lost” In the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. against african cyclone Rise to the fore more and more, to rise to the role main protagonist. For this reason, we are witnessing increasingly intense and permanent heat waves, something we have not seen before and testifying to the climate change that has occurred for a few decades now.

Having said that, it seems to be between the end July start August The Afro-large high pressure fieldIt is destined to impose itself more and more on the Mediterranean basin. The latest offer of the European Center confirmation Actually a trend dedicated to heat in the traditional key period Italian holidays: Well, looks like we’ll have to deal with the temperatures pretty well Above the average of about +3 ° C. The disturbing fact is that this thermal anomaly affects almost the entire continent, from the Iberian Peninsula to Russia, underlining the extraordinary nature of this summer which is likely to be among the hottest on record in Europe.

In practice this translates to Frequent heat waves coming from the heart of Africa (Sahara desert), with peaks ready to spray over 35°C, especially in Val Badanain the interior of the two main islands And on the part of south central peninsula.

Be careful, with all this extra heat, the risk of overheating increases extreme weather eventssuch as hailstorms and storms, which strike restricted areas whenever currents of fresh air can “penetrate” the anti-eddy shield.

So summer should continue in this climate trend, with continuous flashes of hot air from Africa, as announced by the latest seasonal forecast by the very official. European Center.

Above average temperatures of +2/3°C in most parts of Italy (Source: ECMWF)