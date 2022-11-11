November 11, 2022

Covid, US scientists hail Cuba: 'a successful global vaccine model'

Karen Hines November 11, 2022 1 min read

The ability to Cuba “To develop their own Covid vaccines and immunize most of its citizens should act as a A model for developing countries around the world that deals with public health emergencies. ” United State, who visited Cuba 5 years ago. The trip was promoted by Medical Education Cooperation with Cuba, a US-based non-profit organization that works to promote dialogue and cooperation on health issues. The report, at the end of the visit, was edited by David Williams, professor of public health at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

The team of scientists highlighted that “the Cuban vaccination rate for Covid-19 in children and adolescents was higher and higher than any country in the world” and that this commitment “should be considered by other countries as a model for reducing transmission rates in the country.” Population given that children are the main carriers infectious diseases”.

In addition, the report notes that the “potential” should be explored. Use of the Cuban Soberana Plus Vaccine as a Global Booster WorldwideThe delegation called on the Cuban scientists to “move faster to ensure that the results of their clinical trials are published by peer review.”

