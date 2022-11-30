High voltage over the Sea of ​​Japan: Tokyo and Seoul planes take off after joint exercises between China and Russia

Some Russian and Chinese planes conducted joint patrol operations on Sea of ​​Japan It’s connected East China Sea. The operations lasted a total of eight hours and involved Russian strategic bombers Tu-95MS and chinese H-6K. At the end of the leagues, the Jets landed for the first time in a row not in the country of origin but in military airports from the partner country. The Russian Ministry of Defense revealed the operation, explaining that it would be planned patrols Cooperation agreements Bilateral and not directed against third countries. An explanation was not enough to reassure the other powers in the region. in response to joint exercise, South Korea And the Japan Hurry up with their military planes to protect their airspace. In fact, according to the Seoul military, two Chinese H-6 bombers had run inside several times air defense zone South Korea, off the south and northeastern coasts. Then they returned to the area hours later from the Sea of ​​Japan, joined by six Russian warplanes, including TU-95 bombers and SU-35 fighters. The Japanese Ministry of Defense speaks in place of two suspected Chinese bombers and two Russian aircraft as they operate over the Sea of ​​Japan. “Our army sent combat planes to the Air Force before the entry of the Chinese and Russian planes Cadiz To carry out tactical measures in preparation for Possible emergencyA South Korean government spokesman said. According to reports from floodChinese and Russian military means will not violate it Airspace of the country, which corresponds to the air above its territory, but the air defense zone, which is a contiguous zone and is not regulated according to international standards.

