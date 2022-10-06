October 6, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Latest news of Ukraine. Wall Street Journal: Russia is the largest "supplier" of weapons to Kyiv

Latest news of Ukraine. Wall Street Journal: Russia is the largest “supplier” of weapons to Kyiv

Samson Paul October 6, 2022 2 min read

Europe

Russian bombs on Kharkiv at night. As Zaporizhzhia attacked at night, there are victims. Zelensky, three villages were liberated in the Kherson region

Ukraine and police show torture chambers for Russian forces

  • Russian kamikaze drones over the Odessa and Mykolaiv regions

    Ukrainian air defense units shot down six Russian kamikaze drones (out of a total of 12) that had attacked the Odessa and Mykolaiv regions at night: announced the Kyiv Southern Operations Command, according to Ukrinform. “During the night attack with kamikaze drones in the Odessa and Mykolaiv regions, the air defense forces shot down six drones,” the command said, stressing that “the enemy has intensified aerial reconnaissance.”

  • Russian missiles on the city of Zaporizhia, there are casualties

    The head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Starukh, said that the Russian army launched a missile attack on the city of Zaporizhia (south) this morning, hitting infrastructure and residential buildings. The occupier attacked the regional center with missiles. The enemy’s targets were infrastructure,” Staruch wrote in Telegram, adding that several explosions were heard and that “apartment buildings were destroyed in the city.” After the enemy’s attacks – he stressed – fires broke out… The exact number of casualties is not yet known.

  • Wall Street Journal, Russia is the largest “supplier” of weapons to Kyiv

    It is Russia, and not the United States and other allied countries, the main “supplier” of heavy weapons to Ukraine thanks to the hundreds of tanks, howitzers and armored vehicles that fell into the hands of Kyiv during its attacks against Moscow’s forces: this is the opinion of some intelligence analysts interviewed by The Wall Street Journal.
    According to these analysts, the rapid advance of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region (northeast) last month allowed Ukraine to seize a huge amount of Russian heavy weapons. Add to this the weapons taken during Russia’s withdrawal from the capital and other parts of northern Ukraine last April.
    In numerical terms, according to analysts, Moscow has so far surpassed the United States and other allies in the supply of weapons, even if those sent by the West are “more advanced and accurate” than Russian weapons, as the Wall Street Journal comments. According to these estimates, Ukraine has so far captured at least 460 Russian tanks, 92 howitzers, 448 infantry fighting vehicles, 195 armored fighting vehicles and 44 multiple launch missile systems.

See also  The disaster of opinion, the sad truth emerges: they fired me for this reason - The Democrat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Why did polls go wrong in the Brazilian presidential election?

October 5, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

A shark may have swam in a street flooded by Hurricane Ian | Blinks

October 5, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Russia, annexation and suspicion: the Kremlin does not draw borders

October 3, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

2022 OZJEC World Skeet Championships: Great Britain and USA dominate the junior category. Italy gets a bronze

October 6, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Windows, the secret function that warms your home without spending 1 euro

October 6, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Vibe’s older brother, Antonella Fiordelici is stern against Ghiggia “If he had really studied psychology he would have known that…”

October 6, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

‘WSX.TV’ Announced to Offer a High Level Viewing Experience to Global SUPERCROSS Fans – Padovanews

October 6, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt