Latest news of Ukraine. Wall Street Journal: Russia is the largest “supplier” of weapons to Kyiv

6:47

Wall Street Journal, Russia is the largest “supplier” of weapons to Kyiv

It is Russia, and not the United States and other allied countries, the main “supplier” of heavy weapons to Ukraine thanks to the hundreds of tanks, howitzers and armored vehicles that fell into the hands of Kyiv during its attacks against Moscow’s forces: this is the opinion of some intelligence analysts interviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

According to these analysts, the rapid advance of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region (northeast) last month allowed Ukraine to seize a huge amount of Russian heavy weapons. Add to this the weapons taken during Russia’s withdrawal from the capital and other parts of northern Ukraine last April.

In numerical terms, according to analysts, Moscow has so far surpassed the United States and other allies in the supply of weapons, even if those sent by the West are “more advanced and accurate” than Russian weapons, as the Wall Street Journal comments. According to these estimates, Ukraine has so far captured at least 460 Russian tanks, 92 howitzers, 448 infantry fighting vehicles, 195 armored fighting vehicles and 44 multiple launch missile systems.