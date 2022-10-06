Latest news of Ukraine. Wall Street Journal: Russia is the largest “supplier” of weapons to Kyiv

Russian bombs on Kharkiv at night. As Zaporizhzhia attacked at night, there are victims. Zelensky, three villages were liberated in the Kherson region
-
Russian kamikaze drones over the Odessa and Mykolaiv regions
Ukrainian air defense units shot down six Russian kamikaze drones (out of a total of 12) that had attacked the Odessa and Mykolaiv regions at night: announced the Kyiv Southern Operations Command, according to Ukrinform. “During the night attack with kamikaze drones in the Odessa and Mykolaiv regions, the air defense forces shot down six drones,” the command said, stressing that “the enemy has intensified aerial reconnaissance.”
-
Russian missiles on the city of Zaporizhia, there are casualties
The head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Starukh, said that the Russian army launched a missile attack on the city of Zaporizhia (south) this morning, hitting infrastructure and residential buildings. The occupier attacked the regional center with missiles. The enemy’s targets were infrastructure,” Staruch wrote in Telegram, adding that several explosions were heard and that “apartment buildings were destroyed in the city.” After the enemy’s attacks – he stressed – fires broke out… The exact number of casualties is not yet known.
-
Wall Street Journal, Russia is the largest “supplier” of weapons to Kyiv
It is Russia, and not the United States and other allied countries, the main “supplier” of heavy weapons to Ukraine thanks to the hundreds of tanks, howitzers and armored vehicles that fell into the hands of Kyiv during its attacks against Moscow’s forces: this is the opinion of some intelligence analysts interviewed by The Wall Street Journal.
According to these analysts, the rapid advance of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region (northeast) last month allowed Ukraine to seize a huge amount of Russian heavy weapons. Add to this the weapons taken during Russia’s withdrawal from the capital and other parts of northern Ukraine last April.
In numerical terms, according to analysts, Moscow has so far surpassed the United States and other allies in the supply of weapons, even if those sent by the West are “more advanced and accurate” than Russian weapons, as the Wall Street Journal comments. According to these estimates, Ukraine has so far captured at least 460 Russian tanks, 92 howitzers, 448 infantry fighting vehicles, 195 armored fighting vehicles and 44 multiple launch missile systems.
“Coffee fan. Tv specialist. Social media aficionado. Zombie geek. Evil analyst. Web expert.”
More Stories
Why did polls go wrong in the Brazilian presidential election?
A shark may have swam in a street flooded by Hurricane Ian | Blinks
Russia, annexation and suspicion: the Kremlin does not draw borders