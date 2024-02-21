Hi-Fi Rush on PS5: Release date announced by Microsoft and Bethesda

The official announcement finally arrived shortly after the accidental leak, with Bethesda and Microsoft To advertise release date responsible Hi Fi Rush We are PS5which appeared due to a trailer and then was finally confirmed.

After the video was leaked by the Brazilian division of Bethesda, Microsoft confirmed the information about the game directly on the official Xbox Wire blog: Hi-Fi Rush will arrive on PS5 in March 19, 2024with pre-orders opening starting today on the PlayStation Store.

The game has long been suspected to be one of the popular Xbox Game Studios titles to move to multiple platforms, and in fact it is expected to be one of the first titles expected to be part of Microsoft's new initiative, and confirmation has practically arrived in these hours. .