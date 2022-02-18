Hermes leads the US (+ 42%)

Hermes campaign (ph. Official website)



Hermes Starting in 2021. The French high-end luxury maison recorded a combined revenue of 8. 8.9 billion, an increase of 41% over 2020. Even with the pre-infection stages, there was a 33% increase in the first period as well as in the second semester. EBIT increased 78% to 3.5 billion euros (accounting for 39.3% of sales). Net profit was 4 2.4 billion, up +77% over the previous year.

“I am particularly grateful for the enthusiasm and quality of the work of our teams, because together we have made 2021 an exceptional year. Abundant creativity, our knowledge and quality of materials have guided the development of our sixteen genres. Hermes is highly committed to its role as a responsible company and job creation around the world and France continues its commitment to regional redevelopment, while at the same time strengthening its environmental objectives, ”the executive chairman underlined. Axel Dumas.

According to various distribution channels, sales in the group’s stores increased by 44% year-on-year and by 41% in two years. Hermes continues to selectively improve its distribution network, and online sales have increased globally with the launch of new services and the sustainable growth of digital traffic. Overall activity increased (+ 24%) despite difficulties in the travel retail trade.

Geographically, Asia (excluding Japan at + 45% and + 65% in two years) continued its dynamic growth, particularly driven by the sustainable performance of the mainland China, Australia and Singapore, despite new restrictions in some countries in the region. Japan (+ 25% and + 20% in 2019) recorded steady and regular increases in sales, thanks to the loyalty of local customers and benefiting from the end of the health emergency in October. The United States (+ 57% and + 24%, compared to two years ago) remained strong despite health restrictions imposed on several U.S. cities in the fourth quarter. Excluding France, Europe (+ 37% and + 10% compared to pre-Govt levels) recorded a strong second half, with significant growth in customer base, which partially offset the tourist shortage.

France (+ 35% lower than last year but 3% lower in two years) confirmed its recovery, with fewer tourists in Paris’ stores in the fourth quarter.

Hermes’ outstanding performance was supported by all business segments, with a significant increase in Fred-a-Porter and accessories (+59%), watches, +73% and other segments of the group, jewelry and household items. In 2019 it reached + 57% and almost doubled (+ 95%). (Allocated breeding)