World Cup: 2022 England v USA No goal, 0-0 in Qatar

England-USA 0-0 to Group B of the World Cup in Qatar RegisterBritain leads with 4 points, Iran with 3 points, followed by USA with 2 and Wales with 1 point.

Little was said from the game’s point of view and the result of the match at the Al Ghawr stadium in the form of a Bedouin tent.. The crowd’s outcry at the end of the game was justified: the challenge deserved a great performance, but England seemed less than usual and the Americans, although they missed a couple of chances (wasted by McKenney and Pulisic’s crossbar in the first half) sometimes gave the appearance of settling for equals. They certainly paid for the lack of a truly talented striker, and it’s not just an issue of Stars and Stripes representatives, their path is complicated by the fact that they have no alternative to victory against the Iranians.