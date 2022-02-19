February 19, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

5G, the former CEO of Google, has criticized the US government for pushing China backwards

5G, the former CEO of Google, has criticized the US government for pushing China backwards

Noah French February 19, 2022 1 min read

Google’s former CEO Eric Schmidt has been sharply critical of the US government. It makes more room for China because it has not made enough efforts to become a leading country in 5G. The new generation of high-speed noble connections should be seen as a primary political, economic and technological advantage for Schmidt, and the United States has lost ground not only against Asian power but also against the rest of the world. In an article published in the Wall Street Journal and co-authored with Harvard professor Graham Allison, Schmidt pushes the US government to invest in research and infrastructure. China is preventing itself from becoming the “owner” of the technological future.

“Advances in 5G technology will lead to the development of self-driving vehicles, applications such as virtual reality and metawares, and other areas not yet discovered,” Schmidt writes. “These are incredible technological applications that can enhance the efficiency of the country’s intelligence and enhance its military capabilities. The United States’ disappointing performance in 5G racing is a sign of its inability to keep pace with China on strategically important technologies.. China is already at the forefront of many applications of high-tech manufacturing, green energy and artificial intelligence.

See also  Ipsos Polls: B.D. The first party, the FD League, was defeated. Fourth M5s

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Hermes leads the US (+ 42%)

February 18, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

United States: Restrictions on vaccines and masks lifted in many restaurants

February 18, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Piercamillo Davigo will be interrogated for revealing official secrecy

February 18, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

5G, the former CEO of Google, has criticized the US government for pushing China backwards

February 19, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

The Agnelli family is paying nearly a billion dollars to the tax authorities over a dispute over moving to the Netherlands in 2016. But she claims: ‘Noe Cortetti’

February 19, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Surprising temperatures exploit more than half of Italy’s heat. Situation and outlook »ILMETEO.it

February 19, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Schedules, start lists, TV channels, Streaming, Italian bibs – OA Sport

February 19, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt