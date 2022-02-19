5G, the former CEO of Google, has criticized the US government for pushing China backwards

Google’s former CEO Eric Schmidt has been sharply critical of the US government. It makes more room for China because it has not made enough efforts to become a leading country in 5G. The new generation of high-speed noble connections should be seen as a primary political, economic and technological advantage for Schmidt, and the United States has lost ground not only against Asian power but also against the rest of the world. In an article published in the Wall Street Journal and co-authored with Harvard professor Graham Allison, Schmidt pushes the US government to invest in research and infrastructure. China is preventing itself from becoming the “owner” of the technological future.

“Advances in 5G technology will lead to the development of self-driving vehicles, applications such as virtual reality and metawares, and other areas not yet discovered,” Schmidt writes. “These are incredible technological applications that can enhance the efficiency of the country’s intelligence and enhance its military capabilities. The United States’ disappointing performance in 5G racing is a sign of its inability to keep pace with China on strategically important technologies.. China is already at the forefront of many applications of high-tech manufacturing, green energy and artificial intelligence.