July 21, 2022

He will debut on the USA Summer Tour with a video

Mirabelle Hunt July 21, 2022

there Juventus And Adidas made it official divided apart Which the Bianconeri will wear next season. L ‘for the first time subordinate secondly Jacket expected during summer tour In the United States, scheduled for July 21, the date take off From the Allegri team as of July 30.

How was the second jersey of Juventus born

Capture the magic of matches Layla: This is theGoal From the elegant black uniform, with subtle design glimpses that indicate DNA The club, with a star on each jersey, is a symbol of the magic that permeates our history. Starburst reimagined bold, yet subtle, as a charcoal Starburst graphic is incorporated into the canvas. Which shimmering, unlike the basic black color. There’s more: dialects whiteness On the collar and sleeves, 3-Stripes on the shoulders and logos stand out against the darkening of the shirt, adding a finishing touch. elegant Which fully expresses the identity of Juventus.

This Juventus is the second shirt for the 2022/2023 season

Xabi did not present the second shirt

to me release From the second shirt, the club chose A Celebrity endorsement Exceptional black and white: disappointed blades. on personal files socialJuventus posted a video of the influencer introducing the new split old lady.

Xabi did not reveal the second jersey of Juventus

Xabi did not reveal the second jersey of Juventus

